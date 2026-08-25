Zimbabwe: Herentals Queens Crush Out of Cosafa CAF Champions League Qualifiers Despite Win

25 August 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

HERENTALS Queens have been eliminated from the COSAFA Women's CAF Champions League Qualifiers despite securing a 1-0 victory over Lesotho Defence Forces on Monday.

The Zimbabwean side ended their campaign on a winning note, but their earlier defeats proved costly as they failed to progress to the next stage of the regional competition.

Herentals Queens opened their campaign with a heavy 5-2 defeat to Zesco United Ndola Queens before suffering another setback against Gaborone United, who secured a 1-0 victory.

The two defeats left The Students with too much ground to make up, despite their victory over Lesotho Defence Forces.

Herentals Queens will now turn their attention to the local Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League as they look to challenge for honours on the domestic front.

Nicknamed The Students, Herentals Queens have represented Zimbabwe at the tournament since 2024 but have failed to progress beyond the group stages in all their attempts.

Army side Black Rhinos Queens remain the best-performing Zimbabwean club in the competition, having reached the final in 2021 before losing to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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