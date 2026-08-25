Nigeria: Esut Lecturers Suspend Strike

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on Tuesday approved an additional ₦115 million in monthly subventions for the university, bringing the state government's total monthly funding to the institution from ₦161 million to ₦276 million.

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) have suspended their two-week warning strike after reaching an agreement with the Enugu State Government to increase the university's monthly subvention to ₦276 million.

The ASUU-ESUT announced the suspension of the strike in a communiqué issued after an emergency congress of the union on Monday.

The communique was signed by the Acting Chairman of ASUU-ESUT, Andrew Apeh.

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The lecturers explained that the decision to suspend the industrial action was taken in line with the union's principles of negotiation, collective bargaining, and due process.

The ASUU-ESUT had begun a two-week industrial action at the university on 14 August over alleged unpaid allowances, salary arrears, and poor welfare for its members.

The warning strike followed the expiration of a one-month ultimatum issued by the union to the university authorities.

The union had demanded the implementation of the 2025 agreement by 31 July, but got no response.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on Tuesday approved an additional ₦115 million in monthly subventions for the university, bringing the state government's total monthly funding to the institution from ₦ 161 million to ₦276 million.

Suspension of the strike

In the communique, lecturers in the university were directed to return to their duty posts, while students were urged to resume academic activities.

The ASUU-ESUT further explained that the suspension followed approval granted by the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU after it deliberated on the terms of the Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the three parties on 20 August.

The union, however, warned that the suspension remained conditional on the faithful implementation of all provisions of the agreement.

"The union will remain vigilant and shall constitute a monitoring mechanism to ensure strict adherence to timelines and deliverables as agreed."

The lecturers said that a major component of the agreement was the implementation of the 2025 federal government of Nigeria (FGN)/ASUU agreement in ESUT, with the phased rollout commencing on 1 September and concluding on 23 January 2027.

The increased funding, according to them, will strengthen the university's capacity to meet its salary and welfare obligations.

The communique said the MOU also provides for the establishment of a Joint Implementation Committee, chaired by the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, to oversee the implementation and completion of the agreement's various components.

The ASUU-ESUT also said the agreement provides for the review and liquidation of Earned Academic Allowance arrears and other outstanding staff entitlements, as well as measures to strengthen institutional financial accountability.

The union added that third-party deductions amounting to more than N31 million would be remitted immediately to the union's accounts and to the Nigerian Universities Pension Management Company.

The lecturers praised Governor Mbah for the intervention.

"ASUU-ESUT acknowledges the decisive intervention of the Enugu State Government under His Excellency, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

"The approval to domesticate the 2025 FGN/ASUU Agreement and the immediate increase in subvention represent a significant step toward addressing long-standing welfare issues in ESUT," the lecturers said in the communique.

The union also commended the government for directing ESUT management not to victimise union members or leaders on account of their union activities.

"We also note with appreciation the directive of the government to ESUT management against any victimisation of Union members or leaders on account of union activities. This aligns with the core democratic tenets of our union," it added.

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ASUU-ESUT said the agreement was historic, stressing that the state had taken the lead in the South-east in committing to the complete implementation of the 2025 FGN/ASUU agreement.

"This development is historic for the South-east. For context, during the implementation of the Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure, the South-east zone was the last to comply.

"Today, Enugu State has taken the lead in committing to the full implementation of the 2025 agreement. This provides a new template for industrial harmony in the zone," it noted.

The union also appreciated the NEC of ASUU for its guidance, solidarity, and intervention throughout the dispute.

It urged all parties to ensure the agreement's implementation to achieve its purpose, adding that they would reconvene at the appropriate time to review progress on its implementation.

"The ball is now in the court of all parties to ensure faithful implementation. ASUU-ESUT expects full compliance without delay or deviation," the union said.