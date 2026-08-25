Nigeria: Transfers - Super Eagles' Amas Obasogie Returns to Bendel Insurance

Obasogie has signed a one-year contract with the Benin Arsenal ahead of the 2026/27 NPFL season, marking a return to the club where he established himself as one of the league's standout goalkeepers

Super Eagles goalkeeper Amas Obasogie has returned to Bendel Insurance with renewed hunger and determination as he prepares to help the 2023 President's Federation Cup champions achieve more success following two seasons away from the Nigeria Premier Football League.

Obasogie has signed a one-year contract with the Benin Arsenal ahead of the 2026/27 NPFL season, marking a return to the club where he established himself as one of the league's standout goalkeepers.

The goalkeeper originally joined Bendel Insurance in 2019 and spent two seasons with the club following their return to the NPFL in 2023.

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He subsequently embarked on an overseas adventure, joining Ethiopian side Fasil Kenema for the 2024/25 season before moving to Tanzania, where he featured for Singida Black Stars last campaign.

Now back in Benin, Obasogie is relishing the opportunity to continue his journey with the club.

"Back to where part of my journey began," the goalkeeper wrote on Instagram.

"Sometimes, life takes you away so you can grow, learn, and become stronger. Today, I'm grateful for the opportunity to return to my former team--not just as a player, but with more experience, hunger, and determination.

"I'm ready to give my all for the badge, the team, and the supporters. Back home, back to work. Let the journey continue."

Obasogie returns with a proven pedigree

Obasogie was a key figure for Bendel Insurance during the 2023 abridged NPFL season and the 2023/24 campaign, establishing himself as a formidable presence between the posts with his shot-stopping ability and consistency.

He played a major role in Insurance's remarkable 21-game unbeaten run in the league in 2023, keeping eight clean sheets during the regular season.

His performances also proved decisive in the club's historic President Federation Cup triumph that year.

Obasogie's ability to save penalties played an important part in Insurance securing their first major trophy in 43 years, as they defeated Enugu Rangers 1-0 in the 2023 Federation Cup final.

The goalkeeper took his performances to another level in the following campaign, recording 18 clean sheets in the 2023/24 NPFL season to set a league record before departing for Ethiopia.

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His return, therefore, gives Bendel Insurance a goalkeeper with extensive NPFL experience and a proven track record of delivering in crucial moments.

Super Eagles' ambitions remain

Although Obasogie is yet to make his senior debut for Nigeria, his performances at the club level have continued to earn recognition from the national team.

The goalkeeper has received several Super Eagles call-ups since November 2023 and was part of Nigeria's squad that finished third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Now back in the NPFL, Obasogie will be hoping to rediscover his best form with Bendel Insurance and use the 2026/27 campaign as another opportunity to strengthen his case for a long-awaited Super Eagles debut.