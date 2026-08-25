Namibia: Darts Team Targets Region 5 Success

The Namibia national darts team was officially sent off by the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) yesterday ahead of the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Championships, which take place in Gaborone, Botswana, from 24 to 29 August 2026.

The team comprises 18 players across the senior men's, senior women's, youth, and veterans' categories. The senior men's team consists of six players, while the senior women's team has four players. The youth team comprises two boys and two girls, and the veterans' team also consists of two men and two women.

Acting president of Namibia Darts, Susan Blaauw, said the players were selected after three trial sessions, with the association confident it had chosen the strongest possible team to represent the country.

"Two years ago, we were in Swaziland where we ended third overall and last year our U/18 boys were first, so we are on the map, and I think we can do it this year again," Blaauw said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Blaauw said the team's previous performances had provided confidence that Namibia could once again compete strongly at the regional championships.

Acting chief administrator of the NSC, Christophina Hangalo, urged the players to remember the responsibility that comes with representing Namibia on the international stage.

"As you travel to Botswana, I want to remind you that you are not only competing as individuals. You are representing Namibia," Hangalo said.

She encouraged the players to approach the competition with discipline and respect while supporting one another as a team. "I therefore urge you to compete with determination, discipline, humility and respect. Give your very best in every match and support one another as a team," she said.

Hangalo also encouraged the players to trust the abilities that earned them selection and to stay focused throughout the championships.

The team was selected based on performances during the three national trials, with value, consistency, attendance, discipline and sportsmanship among the considerations.

Namibia will be hoping to build on its previous regional performances and return from Botswana with strong results across the different categories.

[email protected]