Namibia: Nedbank Golf Series Returns to Coast

The Nedbank for Good Series is set to return to Namibia's coast on 29 August, with three weeks of amateur golf action scheduled across Swakopmund, Walvis Bay and Henties Bay.

The coastal leg will begin at Rossmund Golf Course in Swakopmund on 29 August, then at the Walvis Bay Golf Club on 5 September, and finally at the Henties Bay Golf and Lifestyle Estate on 12 September.

Since its establishment in 2020, the series has become a prominent fixture on Namibia's amateur golfing calendar, combining competitive golf with community development

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The tournament has raised nearly N$1.5 million for charitable causes and reached more than 70% of Namibia's golfing fraternity.

Nedbank Namibia communications and public relations manager Selma Kaulinge said the tournament's growth reflects sport's ability to create positive social impact.

"The Nedbank for Good Series has become one of the most anticipated fixtures on Namibia's sporting calendar," she said.

The 2026 series continues to support Agra ProVision, with funds raised contributing to agricultural training and development initiatives that equip farmers and communities with improved skills and knowledge.

Series organiser Dan Zwiebel said the coastal leg remains a favourite among participants because of its venues and atmosphere.

"The coastal leg is particularly popular because it combines outstanding golfing venues with a unique atmosphere that attracts players from across the country," he said.

Following the coastal events, the series will move to Omeya Golf Club on 26 September before concluding with the Grand Finale at Windhoek Golf Club on 13 November.

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