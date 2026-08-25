Ghana: Don't Sacrifice Your Future for Quick Success - Youth Told

The Nsumia Church of Christ in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality has ended its annual youth celebration with a call on young people to remain focused, uphold godly values and avoid actions that could jeopardise their future.

The celebration, held on Sunday, featured teachings, discussions and a drama based on the biblical story of Naboth, as recorded in the Book of Kings, with lessons on integrity, greed, peer influence and the consequences of making wrong choices.

The programme was held on the theme: 'Building a Godly Career through Education.'

Addressing the youth, the Preacher of the Nsumia Church of Christ, Evangelist Edward Boakye, urged them to learn from the story of Naboth and remain steadfast in doing what was right, even when faced with pressure to compromise their values.

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He said Naboth's refusal to surrender his ancestral vineyard to King Ahab demonstrated his commitment to principle and the value he placed on what had been entrusted to him by his family.

According to him, the story also showed how greed, abuse of power, false accusations and the failure to stand for truth could have devastating consequences for individuals, families and society.

"Do not allow pressure from friends, society or the desire for quick success to make you abandon what is right. Your future is more valuable than temporary pleasure or material gain," Evangelist Boakye told the youth.

He urged them to be guided by God as they pursued their education and careers, stressing that education should not only equip them with knowledge and skills but also help build their character.

Evangelist Boakye said young people were the strength and future of the family, Church, society and the nation and, therefore, had a responsibility to support the elderly and help sustain the values handed down to them.

"The youth have the strength to hold the mantle when the elders become weak. They must also support the elders while they are alive. When the youth go wayward, it affects the family, the Church, society and the nation," he said.

He cautioned the youth against drug abuse, explaining that the misuse of drugs could affect them emotionally, socially and physically, while also undermining their education, relationships and future prospects.

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"Doing the right thing as you build your future is very important. You are the future leaders of your families, the Church and the nation, so take good care of yourselves in the way of God," he said.

The youth celebration also featured interactive sessions and questions on education, drug abuse, responsible decision-making and building a purposeful future.

Evangelist Boakye said the ultimate goal was to equip the youth with the spiritual and practical tools needed to live meaningful lives and fulfil God's purpose for them.

He called on parents, Church leaders and other members of society to continue supporting young people through guidance, mentorship and positive examples.