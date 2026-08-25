Mozambique: Tika Launches Second Phase of Training for Health Professionals

Maputo — The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has announced the second phase of the training of Mozambican health professionals as part of a project aimed at supporting the country's technical capacity of maternity hospital staff and contributing to the sustainable improvement of maternal and child health.

The project, which was launched last year with the support of TİKA and led by Ankara University, trained 40 health professionals. The professionals in question were trained in the areas of gynecology, neonatology, pediatrics, obstetrics, and nursing "with the aim of reducing maternal and infant mortality in Mozambique."

A delegation from TİKA, led by the rector of Ankara University Prof. Dr. Necdet Ünüvar, was received in a meeting on Monday, in Maputo, by the Permanent Secretary of Health Ministry, Ivan Manhiça.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Ferhat Alkan, Turkey's Ambassador to Mozambique, the discussions focused on implementing the second phase of the project and "served to explore new ways to deepen bilateral cooperation between Mozambique and Turkey in the health sector."

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The initiative's second phase marks a new step in cooperation between the two nations, seeking to consolidate the exchange of knowledge and experience and to strengthen the capacity to address challenges related to maternal and infant health.

The Turkish delegation's visit also reinforced the commitment of both Ankara and Maputo to expanding health sector cooperation through joint initiatives capable of delivering tangible benefits to their populations.