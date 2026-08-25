Mozambique: Agreement for Rehabilitation of Matola Rivers Signed

25 August 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Alberto Massango

Maputo — Mozambique's Institute of Marine and Fisheries Sciences (IMARP) and the company JS Consultoria e Serviços on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at paving the way for an integrated project on environmental recovery of Matola rivers, in the southern Maputo city.

The Integrated Matola Rivers Rehabilitation Project is also aimed at improving the drainage and strengthening community food security. The project was designed to address the environmental and socioeconomic challenges associated with the municipality's waterways in a coordinated manner.

The project entails interventions in areas such as environmental rehabilitation and drainage, ecological restoration, community fish farming, nutrition, training, and research.

The initiative also includes the creation of a modern fish market, with the potential to boost fishing activity and improve community access to fish products.

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This includes establishing governance mechanisms, conducting an integrated assessment, and mobilizing the resources needed to implement the initiative's various components.

For IMARP, the partnership also represents an opportunity to strengthen its work in training, aquaculture, research, and extension services, applying scientific knowledge to help solve problems that directly affect local communities.

The implementation of the project could contribute to the recovery of the Matola river ecosystems, while simultaneously creating opportunities for food production, income generation, and community capacity building.

The initiative thus aligns with a sustainable development perspective, focusing on food security and the improvement of socioeconomic conditions for populations that depend on natural resources and river-related activities.

Read the original article on AIM.

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