Kenya: Fanta Launches New Cultural Movement Heralded By Mega Fantaverse Experience

Fanta has launched #SkiziaUtamu, a nationwide youth culture campaign bringing together music, campus culture, creators, digital participation and immersive consumer experiences.

Launched on 22 August at Uhuru Gardens through the FantaVerse experience, the campaign will run from August through November, taking Skizia Utamu to young people across Kenya through campus activations, consumer experiences, a nationwide UGC challenge and the Skizia Utamu Campus and College Competition.

At its heart, #SkiziaUtamu is about giving young Kenyans opportunities to experience, create, participate and share what deliciousness means to them.

Uhuru Gardens was transformed into the FantaVerse, an immersive Fanta world celebrating the colour, flavour, music and creativity of Kenyan youth culture. The experience featured live performances and entertainment from Chris Kaiga, Matt, MC Gogo, Nikita Kering and Collo Blue. The launch also introduced the campaign anthem, developed in collaboration with campaign talent, setting the tone for the nationwide Skizia Utamu movement.

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What's Next?

Skizia Utamu Goes To Campus

From August through November, Fanta will take the campaign to universities and colleges across Kenya. Each activation will turn the campus into a Fanta experience and content hub featuring:

Fanta sampling & product experiences | Music | DJs & MCs | Dance & rap battles | Creator interactions | Games | Content creation | UGC participation

The objective is to bring the campaign directly into the spaces where young people meet, socialise, create and express themselves.

The Fanta UGC Challenge

Fanta is inviting young Kenyans across the country to show what Skizia Utamu means to them through their own content.

How it works

Scan → Register→ Create → Post → Skizia Utamu

Consumers scan the campaign QR code, register for the challenge, create their own Skizia Utamu content and share it using the campaign hashtag. Campus activations will serve as live content creation hubs, giving students opportunities and inspiration to participate while putting their individual personalities, humour and creativity at the centre of the campaign.

Skizia Utamu Campus & College Competition

Fanta is also challenging participating universities and colleges to work together towards a shared campus target. Each participating institution will receive a target linked to Fanta consumption and responsible collection and recycling of Fanta packaging.

Campuses that successfully achieve their targets will have the opportunity to unlock a major Fanta Skizia Utamu Campus Experience.

The reward experience will bring the FantaVerse directly to the winning campus with:

Artists | DJs | Creators | Music | Games | Entertainment | Fanta Experiences

The competition is designed to turn #SkiziaUtamu into a collective campus experience while encouraging responsible packaging collection and recycling.

A Campaign Co-Created With Gen Z

Rather than simply communicating to young people, Fanta is creating opportunities for them to participate in and shape the campaign. Creators, artists, students and youth communities will help bring #SkiziaUtamu to life both physically and digitally, allowing the campaign to evolve through the content, conversations and experiences young Kenyans create themselves.

Key Messages

#SkiziaUtamu is bigger than a launch event.The Uhuru Gardens FantaVerse marked the beginning of a multi-month nationwide campaign running through November. Fanta is taking the experience nationwide.Campus and consumer activations will bring #SkiziaUtamu directly to young people across different regions of Kenya. Young people are participants, not spectators.Through the UGC Challenge, campus competition and live activations, consumers are invited to create and shape their own #SkiziaUtamu experiences. Music and creativity sit at the heart of the campaign.Fanta is working with Kenyan artists, creators and youth communities to connect the brand with the cultural spaces young people care about. The campaign connects physical and digital experiences.What happens at campus and consumer activations is designed to inspire content and participation online, extending #SkiziaUtamu beyond individual events.

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"For 2026, we are taking things up a notch by strengthening Fanta's presence in the spaces where Kenyan youth live, play and create. Skizia Utamu is about delivering unforgettable experiences across music, gaming, campus culture, creator communities and digital platforms, giving young people the chance to express themselves, connect with what they love and turn everyday moments into something delicious," Said Juliana Kituma, Director Frontline Marketing, Coca-Cola Kenya.