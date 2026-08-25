Angola: Secretary of State Defends Improvement in Agrarian Projects Conception

Luanda — The secretary of State for Agriculture and Forests, Castro Paulino Camarada, on Monday (24) in Luanda defended the need for improvements in the quality of studies and projects for the agrarian sector, so that the country can increase its capacity to mobilise funds and speedily bring about a sustainable rural development in Angola.

Speaking at the public presenation act of the Technical Unit of Studies and Projects for Sustainable Rural Development (GESTAMB U.T.), Castro Paulino Camarada deemed the initiative relevant for the current moment of transformation in the agrarian sector and of reinforcement of the participation of private investment in rural development.

The secretary of State went on to state that Angola has great opportunities in the domains of farming, forests and agro-industry. However, he explained, the country also faces challenges that call for transformation of opportunities into concrete projects, technically well drafted and economically viable.

According to the source, a rural development Project "should not start with the search for financing", but with the proper identification of opportunities, knowledge of the territory, available resources, markets and existing constraints.

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He went on to explain that the drafting of projects ought to include a clear outlining of the objectives, risk assessment, economic and environmental viability, as well as the defining of the necessary conditions for implementation and the yielding of the desired results.

To the secretary o State the Technical Unit of Studies and Projects for Sustainable Rural Development (GESTAMB U.T.) can unction as a bridge between the existing opportunities and the materialisation of projects and investments, thus, contributing to the improvement of the quality o studies and the preparation of development initiatives.

Castro Paulino Camarada also highlighted the importance that the government places on the agricultural sector, which is deemed a pillar for economic diversification, ood security, creation of employment and stimulator of local development.

He then clariied that, in the ambit of the National Development Plan (PDN-2023/2027), the Ministry o Agriculture and Forests has been implementing various projects countrywide, some of which have had the support of multilateral international agencies. He mentioned as example two projects turned to farming production in the country's eastern region and financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

The secretary of State also highlighted the Agro-corredores Angola (Agro-corridors Angola) project launched last July, in Benguela Province, as a platform to transform the agro-food systems that pass through the cities of Lobito and Malanje.

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Castro Paulino Camarada reminded equally that sustainable rural development has to be approached in na integrated manner, having into the people, water, energy, environment, roads, among other resources.

He seized the occasion to disclose that the production, transformation and commercialisation data for agricultural, farming and forest goods point to a gradual growth of the sector, which has recorded an annual evolution of roughly 6 per cent.

However, he admitted that the good use of the existing potential depends also on the increase in the availability of credit and funding to the productive sector, since access to financing continues to be of low level.

Castro Paulino Camarada mentioned the poor quality of some projects submited to the banking sector, having expressed his hope that the GESTAMB U.T can contribute to the increase of financially viable projects.

"We've got to improve significantly the number of financially viable projects in the agrarian sector and help the entrepreneurs, mostly young people, to transform their projects and dreams into reality", emphasised the secretary of State.

He then concluded by reminding that the new move is intended to serve as a bridge between technical knowledge, investment opportunities and the concrete necessities o rural communities, aiming for the achievement of real development. ANM/QCB/jmc