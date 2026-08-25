Angola: Brazilian Bank to Resume Project Financing in Angola

Luanda — Brazil's National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) expressed, on Monday (24) in Luanda, its intention to resume financing projects in Angola, with a focus on agriculture.

The information was given to the press by the BNDES's administrative director for supply chain management, André Taveira, at the Angola-Brazil Business Meeting 2026, which took place in the Angolan capital.

The official, who highlighted the history of cooperation between the two countries, recalled that BNDES has previously financed infrastructure projects in Angola, particularly in the province of Luanda.

According to André Taveira, the Brazilian bank is closely monitoring economic transformations on the African continent, particularly in Angola, and pointed to risk mitigation as a condition for expanding credit operations.

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He emphasized that past experience demonstrates the potential for a renewed rapprochement between the Brazilian bank and the Angolan market, provided that appropriate risk-mitigation mechanisms are put in place.

André Taveira noted that the African continent presents distinct economic realities and that each operation requires a specific assessment of each country's conditions, but he considered Angola to be one of the markets to which Brazil pays special attention.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian Ambassador to Angola, Eugênia Barthelmess, highlighted the fact that, in the current year, the Embassy has received around 20 high-level Brazilian missions in Angola.

According to the diplomat, these missions illustrate the strong interest that Angola generates in Brazil.

She highlighted the fact that the Angolan Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) frequently organize diverse business meetings.

In turn, the head of the ApexBrasil Initiative, André Queiroz, indicated that the meeting continues a historic partnership that enables the creation of new businesses, new investments and mutually beneficial partnerships.

The Angola-Brazil Business Meeting 2026 was promoted by the Angolan Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX), in partnership with the Embassy of Brazil in Angola and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil).

Under the theme "Opening Pathways for New Business", the event brought together government authorities, business leaders and specialists with the aim of strengthening bilateral economic relations, promoting business opportunities and identifying new partnerships in strategic sectors such as agriculture, industry, energy and infrastructure.

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According to official data, trade between the two countries has seen a significant increase, reaching an expressive volume of around USD 1.5 billion since 2023.

Crude oil and its derivatives dominate Angolan exports, accounting for around 92% of the total sent to Brazil, whilst Angola mainly imports poultry meat, sugar, pork/beef, vegetable oils and manufactured products from Brazil.

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