Angola: Mintur Trains Tourism Sector Professionals

24 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Talatona — Thirty professionals from the hospitality and front-office sectors began a technical refresher course in Luanda on Monday, as part of an initiative promoted by the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR).

The free training programme, being held at the Talatona School of Hospitality and Catering, will run for one week and brings together participants from Luanda, Cabinda and Benguela.

Speaking on the occasion, the director of the Tourist Support, Training and Entrepreneurship Office, Afonso Vita, said the initiative aims to train instructors who will subsequently disseminate the knowledge acquired in other parts of the country.

The official recalled that a similar programme was held in July this year, focusing on the areas of cookery and confectionery.

He added that another training course, aimed at hotel and restaurant managers, is scheduled for next month with the same objective.

According to Afonso Vita, participants in the current programme will travel to Portugal to exchange experiences with their counterparts and gain exposure to different professional practices in their respective fields.

The trainees, who are being instructed by Portuguese lecturers, are members of staff from technical hospitality and tourism schools that partner with the Ministry of Tourism. FCC/DC/TED/DOJ

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