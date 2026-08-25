Angola: Jcy and Estrelas DA Luz Qualify for National Quarter-Finals

Huambo — JCY Futebol Clube of Luanda defeated Estrelas da Luz of Lobito 3-1 on Sunday, with both teams securing qualification for the quarter-finals of the National Senior Men's Futsal Championship.

JCY finished the first phase at the top of Group A with nine points, while Estrelas da Luz advanced in third place with seven points.

The fifth-round match was played at the Osvaldo de Jesus Serra Van-Dúnem Multi-purpose Pavilion, which is hosting the competition until 29 August.

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In another Group A fixture on Sunday, Estrelas do Palácio da Huíla also secured a place in the quarter-finals after defeating Clínica Sagrada Esperança of Saurimo 6-2.

Chapesseka of Huambo, which had already played its fifth-round match in advance, was eliminated in the first phase after finishing fourth with three points, while Clínica Sagrada Esperança of Saurimo ended the group stage in last place with one point.

Also on Sunday, RNT of Luanda finished top of Group C with nine points and advanced to the quarter-finals after thrashing Craques da Ombaka of Benguela 6-1 in their third and final group-stage match. Despite the defeat, Craques da Ombaka also progressed to the next phase after finishing third in the group with three points.

Second place in Group C went to 4 de Junho do Huambo, which completed the group stage with six points following a 5-3 victory over GES do Cuanza-Sul, which finished bottom of the group without a point.

Group B matches were played on Saturday, with Clínica Sagrada Esperança de Luanda qualifying in first place with seven points, followed by 4 de Junho da Huíla with six points and Dourado do Tómbua with four. MC do Bié was eliminated without scoring a point.

Quarter-final fixtures on Monday:

JCY Futebol Clube de Luanda vs Dourado do Tómbua

Clínica Sagrada Esperança de Luanda vs Estrelas do Palácio da Huíla

4 de Junho da Huíla vs 4 de Junho do Huambo

RNT de Luanda vs Estrelas da Luz

National Senior Women's Championship

S&B Camama suffered a 13-4 defeat to Chapesseka Huambo, while Interclube Namibe drew 1-1 with Clínica Sagrada Esperança Luanda in second-round Series B matches.

Series B standings: Clínica Sagrada Esperança Luanda (4 points), Interclube Namibe (4), Chapesseka Huambo (3) and S&B Camama (0).

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Series A standings: 4 de Junho Huambo (6 points), Exército FC Luanda (6), BK Cuanza-Sul (0) and 28 de Fevereiro (0).

Third-round fixtures on Monday:

Series B

Chapesseka Huambo vs Clínica Sagrada Esperança Luanda

Series A

4 de Junho Huambo vs Exército FC Luanda

28 de Fevereiro Namibe vs BK Cuanza-Sul

The Under-17 Championship will begin on 26 August. ZZN/ALH/TED/DOJ