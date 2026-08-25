Ugandan President's Daughter Patience Rwabwogo Ordained As Bishop

Ugandan President Museveni's daughter, Pastor Patience Rwabwogo, has officially been consecrated as an Episcopal Bishop of Covenant Nations Church.

The ceremony took place on Sunday, August 23, at the church's Maya Campus in Wakiso District, with President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni in attendance.

Rwabwogo founded Covenant Nations Church nearly two decades ago, beginning with a small house fellowship before it grew into a wider Christian ministry.

The consecration was led by American evangelist Bishop Dr LaDonna C. Osborn, while Nigerian Pastor Enoch Adeboye was among the prominent Christian leaders present.