Africa: Miss World South Africa Romanda Hombir Wins 2026 Miss World Africa H2h Challenge

25 August 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samuel Abulude

Miss World South Africa, Romanda Hombir, has won the 2026 Miss World Africa Head-to-Head Challenge.

She delivered a standout performance at the Head-to-Head (H2H) Challenge held in Nha Trang, Vietnam.

She beat out the continental Top 5, which included Nigeria's Soye Karibi George, Kenya's Trizah Muhenje Akala, Zambia's Dr Adah Mushibi, and Eritrea's Snit Habteab Tewoldemedhin to secure a direct spot in the Miss World Top 40.

In her winning speech, Romanda got emotional as she spoke about her health journey: "Opening up about my health struggles was very difficult because there's a lot of shame that comes from being sick, especially in a society that sees women as weak."

She has now qualified alongside fellow continental winners Georgia-Lee Gill (Trinidad and Tobago), Asia Rose Simpson (Philippines), and Julia Kühnle (Germany).

Romanda Hombir is a 27-year-old clinical audiologist, community health advocate, and model from Mpumalanga.

Read the original article on Leadership.

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