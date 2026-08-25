Ghana: NSA Begins Stakeholder Engagement Ahead of Constituency Games

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has begun a consultative engagement programme with key stakeholders across the country's sporting industry ahead of the upcoming Constituency Games, scheduled to run from October 2026 to March 2027.

To be held across all 276 constituencies, the Games would be opened to participants aged between 15 and 35 years and aims to provide structured sporting opportunities in every constituency.

The initiative is designed to create pathways for young talents to progress from community competitions to national and international stages while promoting national unity, healthy living, and sustainable sports development.

The authority stated that these engagements were intended to gather diverse views, identify practical solutions, minimise pushback, and build a strong, consensus-driven framework that ensures long-term buy-in from all concerned parties.

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Speaking at a media consultative session last Friday at the ESP Hotel in Accra, the Director-General of the NSA, Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, noted that, "The initiative is apolitical, one that the media and most Ghanaians have long called for; to help strengthen grassroots sports structures and give communities a regular platform to participate in competitive sports."

He said sustained media coverage will be vital in generating public interest, encourage participation, and highlight emerging talents from various constituencies.

Presenting the initiative's framework, the Chairman of the NSA's Resource Mobilisation and Partnership Committee (RMPC), Mr Samson Deen, stated that they have already engaged all national sports federations and will next visit various communities to meet Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), chiefs, community and opinion leaders, public and private institutions, Ministers of State, and Parliament, before concluding with the supporters unions to gather inputs for the official Constituency Games Handbook.

He disclosed that the proposed blueprint was a six-month event running from October this year through to Independence Day next year, featuring football, boxing, athletics, and para-athletics, among other disciplines.

The NSA is also exploring options to hold the Games biennially in the lead-up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

He added that the RMPC has activated its partnership engagement drive, receiving donations and pursuing sponsorships with community-based entities, local corporate bodies, and multinational companies ahead of the tournament's launch.