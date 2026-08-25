Ghana: Mental Health Groups Demand Probe Into Alleged Sexual Assault of Bolga Girls Shs Student

The Mental Health Society of Ghana (MEHSOG) and the National Mental Health Alliance have called on the Attorney-General to investigate and, where the evidence warrants, prosecute persons allegedly involved in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl with special needs at the Bolga Girls Senior High School in the Upper East Region.

The call follows allegations that two security personnel at the school sexually assaulted the girl on August 20. The victim was reportedly experiencing a relapse prior to the alleged incident.

In a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Mr Humphrey Matey Kofie, and issued to The Ghanaian Times, MEHSOG stated that it was deeply concerned about the incident because the victim was a minor and a highly vulnerable person requiring special protection, care, and attention.

"MEHSOG and the National Mental Health Alliance wish to emphasise that these are serious criminal allegations which must be investigated thoroughly, professionally and impartially in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Ghana," the statement added.

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The organisation urged the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to immediately commence a comprehensive, professional and impartial investigation into the allegations.

It called on investigators to promptly interview witnesses, secure and examine medical, forensic, documentary and electronic evidence, and establish the identities of all persons reasonably suspected of involvement.

MEHSOG further urged the police to adopt a child-sensitive, disability-inclusive and trauma-informed approach in dealing with the alleged victim.

It also called for measures to protect the girl from intimidation, retaliation, stigma and further psychological harm throughout the investigation.

The organisation said the completed investigative docket should be submitted expeditiously to the appropriate prosecutorial authority.

"Where the evidence establishes a basis for prosecution, we respectfully urge the Office of the Attorney-General to ensure that the alleged perpetrators are prosecuted in accordance with the applicable criminal laws of Ghana so that justice is determined by a competent court of law," the statement underlined.

Moreover, MEHSOG stressed that no person should be shielded from accountability where criminal culpability was established, while every accused person remained entitled to due process and a fair trial.

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It said the public deserved confidence that allegations involving the sexual abuse of a vulnerable child would be handled with urgency, integrity, professionalism and strict adherence to the rule of law.