Ghana: Man Arrested Over Gh₵1.1m Fake Gold Scam

A 36-year-old man, Christian Gyamfi, has been arrested by the police in connection with a suspected fake gold scam involving GH₵1.1 million in the Berekum area of the Bono Region.

Gyamfi was arrested on Thursday at his hideout in Wamfie of the Dormaa East District following an intelligence-led investigation.

According to a statement signed by the Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, and issued on August 21, 2026, the case was reported by a 29-year-old gold aggregator, Christopher Awuni.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The police said Mr Awuni reported that four men, posing as gold sellers, sold him 110 troy ounces of gold for GH₵1.1 million in July.

However, subsequent testing revealed that the gold was fake. The suspected fake gold has since been retained as an exhibit.

During interrogation, Gyamfi allegedly admitted his involvement in the transaction and told investigators that the deal was concluded at Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality.

He also identified three alleged accomplices as Abraham, alias French Man, believed to be the leader of the group, Isaac Antwi and Balthazar. The three are currently at large.

Preliminary investigations have further revealed that the group allegedly defrauded another victim of GH₵1.4 million in a separate transaction at Drobo earlier this year.

Gyamfi is in police custody and assisting investigations, while efforts are underway to arrest the other suspects.

The police have cautioned the public to verify gold transactions thoroughly before committing funds and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

*