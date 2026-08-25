Ghana: Clearing of Accra-Kumasi Expressway Nears Completion

THE clearing of the right-to-way for the proposed 200-kilometre Accra-Kumasi expressway is nearing completion with less than 20 kilometres left to clear, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has revealed.

He said if that was completed, actual construction works would commence immediately to bring to fusion the realisation of a dream to connect Ghana's two biggest cities more easily.

"We have less than 20km to go. I'm sure we have maybe around 10 to 15 kilometres to hit Kumasi itself," Mr Agbodza said on Saturday whilst on a working visit to the Ashanti region.

According to Mr Agbodza, MP, Adaklu, the importance of the expressway to the socio-economic connection of the cities of Accra and Kumasi could not be understated.

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He said government's commitment towards the project was unwavering, but not forgetting works on the dualisation of the existing Accra-Kumasi corridor.

The minister commended the Ghana Armed Forces for their professionalism in clearing the right-to-way ahead of the 20-week execution schedule.

Mr Agbodza also acknowledged the support and guidance of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, particularly on road infrastructure projects within the Kumasi enclave.

He said the Asantehene had previously emphasised the need to complete roads around the Sewua area to support the operationalisation of the Sewua Hospital, which is expected to serve as a regional hospital for the region.

"Since then, the contractor, Kofi Job, has returned to site and is doing very well. As we are told, he's almost done with one leg of the work, and then the one that is to the right-hand side is where he'll be working on. But we can assure you that he's going to go ahead and complete the work," he disclosed.

The Accra-Kumasi expressway is a major road project expected to improve connectivity between Ghana's two major cities, reduce travel times and facilitate economic activity along the corridor.

The clearing of the right-to-way commenced in May and its completion would pave the way for the start of actual construction works for the 120-metres wide way.

The road is designed to pass through Ablekuma, Adeiso, Asamankese, Akim Oda, Ofoase Ayirebi and Sewua into the Kumasi township.