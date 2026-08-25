Ghana: Rev. Wengam Rallies Church Behind Growth Agenda · After Landslide Victory

The re-elected General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has called on members of the church to put the recent election behind them and unite to advance the growth and transformation of the church.

He said the task before the church required the collective efforts of all members, irrespective of whether they supported him or his opponent in the election.

After competition comes cooperation, Rev. Wengam declared in his acceptance speech after securing an overwhelming victory at the church's 32nd Biennial General Council Meeting at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region last Friday.

"The competition for the highest position in Assemblies of God, Ghana, is over. A gigantic task to build the church remains," he said.

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Rev. Wengam, who is also the Head Pastor of Cedar Mountain Chapel at East Legon in Accra, polled 3,727 votes, representing 89.61 per cent, to defeat Rev. Dr Kwame B. Bansah of Charity Assemblies of God in the Adenta District of the Accra West Region, who obtained 432 votes, representing 10.39 per cent.

A total of 4,159 valid votes were cast, while seven ballots were rejected.

The result marked a significant increase in Rev. Wengam's support, having secured 61 per cent of the votes when he was first elected four years ago.

"Four years ago, you gave me 61 per cent. Four years later, you gave me almost 90 per cent," he said.

Rev. Wengam said although elections could sometimes generate tension and division, the just-ended process had been conducted peacefully, fairly and transparently.

He urged members to strengthen the bonds of unity and work together in love to build a stronger church.

"A local proverb has it that one person cannot embrace a baobab tree," he said, stressing that the responsibility of leading and building the church could not be borne by one person.

He said the new leadership would require the support of elected and non-elected leaders, pastors, deacons, deaconesses, departmental leaders and the entire membership.

Rev. Wengam also expressed appreciation to those who voted for him and those who supported his opponent.

Rev. Wengam said his second term would focus on consolidating the church's transformation agenda and ensuring that major strategic initiatives achieved their intended objectives.

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A key priority, he said, would be the Centenary City Project, which is being developed as part of preparations to mark 100 years of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

"The Centenary City Project to mark our 100 years will certainly materialise in our lifetime," he said.

He also reaffirmed the church's commitment to evangelism under the MM33 agenda of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship.

"We are determined to evangelise the entire nation and reach every village, every town and every city with the Gospel," Rev. Wengam said.

Rev. Dr Kwadwo Bempah of Holy Hill Chapel in the Adabraka District of the Accra West Region was elected Assistant General Superintendent, while Rev. Dr Albert Anane of Father's House in Koforidua in the Eastern Region 'A' became General Secretary.

Rev. Simon Abu Baba of Central Chapel in Mim retained his position as General Treasurer after going unopposed.

At the departmental level, Rev. Mrs Esther Oduro Dwomo was elected National Women's Ministries Director, while Mr Silas Amankwaah retained the position of National Men's Ministry Director unopposed.

Rev. Michael K. N. Atisu and Rev. Henry Kyei Mensah also retained their positions as National Sunday School Ministry Director and National Youth Ministries Director respectively, both unopposed.

Rev. Boniface Keelson was appointed Foreign Missions Director, while Rev. Aaron Lambon Fant, who was adjudged the Best Church Planter at the meeting, was appointed Home Missions Director.