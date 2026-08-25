Nigeria: Eko 2026 - NSC Inspects Facilities Ahead of Maiden National Intermediate Games

The tour was led by the Head of Grassroots Development, Niyi Beyioku, with the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Development, Adeboye Adeyinka, representing the commission's Director General.

The National Sports Commission (NSC), alongside members of the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC), has undertaken another round of inspections of facilities in Lagos.

The move is in preparation for the maiden National Intermediate Games.

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The games, scheduled for 1-15 October, would be hosted at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Director of Information at the NSC, Kehinde Ajayi, in a statement on Sunday, noted that the inspection tour began at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

"The delegation assessed the readiness and suitability of the facilities earmarked for the games.

"The tour was led by the Head of Grassroots Development, Niyi Beyioku, with the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Development, Adeboye Adeyinka, representing the Director General of the commission.

"Members of the LOC showcased key facilities, including the stadium turf, indoor sports hall and other sporting infrastructure, as the inspection team evaluated their preparedness for the competition," she said.

According to her, the delegation subsequently inspected other major venues and facilities, including the National Stadium complex in Surulere, the National Institute for Sports (NIS) Rowe Park Sports Centre and the Yaba College of Technology.

Other venues visited include the University of Lagos sports facilities and hostels, the Elegbata Sports Centre, the Cricket Oval at Tafawa Balewa Square, and the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, which is being considered for the opening and closing ceremonies.

"Following the facility inspection, the MOC and LOC held a technical meeting to deliberate on key operational and technical matters and strengthen preparations for the successful delivery of the games.

"Twenty-eight sports have been pencilled down for the maiden National Intermediate Games. Athletes are expected to arrive from Oct. 1, while the opening ceremony is scheduled for Oct 5.

"The National Intermediate Games is a multi-sports competition organised under the authority of the NSC, to provide a platform for the development and identification of young sporting talents across Nigeria," she said.

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Ajayi further disclosed that the games were specifically designed for athletes in the Under-19 category, comprising athletes born between Jan. 1, 2008 and Sept. 30.

According to her, the competition will bring together athletes from all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as diaspora athletes, who will compete as one contingent in Lagos for two weeks

"Notable members of the inspection delegation included Yusuf Alli, Olalekan Alabi, and Kola Daniel, Special Assistant, Media, to the DG, NSC, alongside other officials of the NSC, the MOC and the LOC.

"The inspection underscores the commitment of the organisers in ensuring that all facilities, technical arrangements and operational structures are in place for a safe, competitive and successful maiden edition of the National Intermediate Games," she said. (NAN)