Nigeria: Edun Debunks NBB of C Falsehood, Threatens Lawsuit Against Aboderin, Others

The President of the Nigeria Boxing Federation, Hon. Wale Edun, has urged the general public to disregard what he described as an act of knavery and falsity by members of the defunct Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC).

Erstwhile General Secretary of the former NBBofC, Remi Aboderin, had recently alleged in a media publication that the NBF president reaffirmed the sacked Nigeria Boxing Board of Control as the country's professional boxing authority.

According to a statement signed by the Communication Director of the Nigeria Boxing Federation, Mathew Okugbe, on Sunday, Edun described the publication as an absolute falsehood done with a criminal motive to mislead members of the general public.

In his words: "What Remi Aboderin and his team has done further validates why the International Boxing community has blacklisted their operations."

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"Rafiu Ladipo, Remi and some of their associates met with me at the All of Fame Gym in Lagos to discuss their issues with the international pro boxing authorities and how it can be resolved through a collaboration with the (NBF) and I refer them to the arm in charge of professional boxing in the country (NBF-Pro)".

The highly esteemed NBF boss further stated that Remi Aboderin and others with such intention of chicanery have been warned to desist, as a recurrence will be addressed with a lawsuit.

On his part, the Vice president of the apex boxing body in the country, Hon. Omonlei Imadu, praised Honorable Edun for his visionary leadership and reforms in all aspects of the squared ropes sports.

" I must commend the president for his vision for an holistic boxing development in the country, his continued support has been immensely significant in all we have achieved thus far, I am confident that things will only get better under his leadership," concludes Imadu who is also the Boss of Yucateco.