Nigeria: NNPC / Snepco Junior Championship - Ogualu Rebounds to Win Girls 16s On a Dramatic Finals Day

Emmanuella Ogualu, a Nigerian-born, Netherlands-based aspiring tennis pro entered the NNPC- SNEPCo Junior championship as a warm-up event to prepare for international ranking junior tournaments but met the kind of challenge she did not expect.

In her final round-robin group match against top seed Gloria Samuel, the hard-hitting, aspiring tennis pro was beaten 9-4 to place second but redeemed herself by winning the cross semifinals against Bisola Ogunkolade, the Group B winner.

In the finals, which was a rematch, Ogualu now fully acclimatised , dominated the match with hard placements and seven aces to lead 7-3 in the pro-set. A spirited comeback by Samuel who closed the scores to 7-8 was resisted by Ogualu who won 9-7.

The Girls 14s turned out to be the most dramatic as top seed Adesinmi Olayinka saw her 8-3 lead erased by Chisimdi Afammbonu in an amazing fight-back that had spectators on their toes. Olayinka however, took advantage of a tiring Opponent to win the tiebreak and the match.

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Godwin Afaramai of the Police College Tennis Club won the Boys 12 which was the most exciting boys' match as he pursued every ball, sliding and falling several times, like a Djokovic, to beat Divine Ezaka of the Mainland Tennis Club.

His elder brother Heman made it a double for the Afaramais by winning the Boys 16s. Heman beat Damilola Agunbiade from the Calabar Sports Club 9-5.

Abuja -based Goodluck Tersoo had a pretty easy ride in the Boys 14s, beating Daniel Igbinovia 9-5.

Another Abuja-based rising tennis star, Chimdiuto Obiora, who celebrated her birthday at the finals, won the Girls 12s beating Venus Babalola from Ibadan .

Obiora along with Godwin Afaramai were awarded the most outstanding players of the tournament.

America-based former Nigerian national champion, Africa Games medallist and American Collegiate tennis star, Rolake Olagbegi was the special guest of honour.

In her remarks she said; "i am amazed at the standard of the juniors at the three levels and I have no doubt that if we continue like this we shall be producing world stars in the near future.

She did the International Tennis Academy, organizers of the championship, the honour of presenting the appreciation plaque to the sponsors who were fully represented.