Malawi: Career Diplomat Khanyizira Takes Over Israel Posting From Bisnowaty As Mutharika Presses Ahead With Diplomatic Reshuffle

25 August 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has appointed career diplomat Bertrand Khanyizira as Chargé d'Affaires at Malawi's mission in Israel, taking over from David Bisnowaty, whose tenure in the role has now come to an end.

Khanyizira, who previously served as Head of Chancery at the same mission, brings with him nearly two decades of diplomatic experience, having held postings in China, Belgium and France.

Throughout his career, he has played a key role in facilitating investment opportunities for Malawi -- expertise officials believe will prove invaluable in strengthening economic ties with Israel.

The appointment comes amid growing public pressure for greater representation of Malawian nationals in senior roles across the country's foreign missions.

Officials say Khanyizira's appointment is designed not only to improve consular services for Malawians living in Israel, but also to deepen bilateral cooperation between the two nations going forward.

The move forms part of a broader reshuffle within Malawi's diplomatic corps, following the administration's decision to recall a number of foreign-based personnel and prioritise career diplomats with proven track records in trade and investment facilitation for key overseas postings.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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