Kenya: Sanitary Pads, Diaper Maker Softcare Kenya Revenue Up 17.4pc to Sh7.2bn

Nairobi — Softcare, the manufacturer of baby diapers, baby pants, sanitary pads and wet wipes, increased revenue from the Kenyan market by 17.4 percent to about Sh7.2 billion in the first half of 2026, as sales volumes and average selling prices rose.

Kenyan Premier LeagueThe growth puts Kenya among Softcare's largest individual markets in Africa, with the country contributing $55.5 million (Sh7.2 billion) to the group's revenue in the six months ended June 30, up from $47.3 million (Sh6.1 billion) in the same period last year.

The Hong Kong-listed company reported that its overall revenue increased 30.7 percent to $332.7 million, while profit for the period rose 46 percent to $75.8 million.

"The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the combined growth in sales volume and average selling price in 1H 2026," Softcare said in its interim results.

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"By deepening its sales channels, optimizing its production layout and expanding into new markets, the Group maintained its leading position in core operating countries in East and West Africa."

Kenya was Softcare's biggest market in East Africa, ahead of Uganda, where revenue rose to $29.9 million from $24.6 million, and Tanzania, where sales increased to $27 million from $22.7 million.

Kenyan Premier LeagueEast Africa as a whole remained Softcare's largest regional market, generating $151.4 million in revenue, up from $117.1 million a year earlier.

The region accounted for 45.5 percent of the group's total revenue during the period.

Softcare attributed the broader growth to stronger sales volumes, expansion of distribution channels, production optimization and entry into new markets.

The company also said currencies in several of its African markets strengthened against the US dollar during the period, contributing to higher average selling prices when reported in US-dollar terms.

Baby-care products remained the company's main revenue driver, generating $261.9 million, or 78.7 percent of total revenue, while feminine-care products contributed $56 million and family-care products $14.9 million.

Softcare has also expanded its production capacity. By June 2026, it had 10 factories and 73 production lines in operation, representing an increase of one factory and seven production lines from the end of 2025.