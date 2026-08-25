Liberia: The Dukuly Question Is Bigger Than Dukuly

editorial

Four death investigations. At least 22 maltreatment investigations. Vulnerable residents allegedly left without adequate supervision. A woman reportedly neglected because staff were not properly trained in CPR. Another vulnerable woman allegedly sexually assaulted after being left unsupervised with a convicted sex offender. And now three assisted-living facilities shut down by Minnesota authorities over conditions regulators determined posed an imminent risk to residents.

Behind those numbers are human beings whose lives and dignity were entrusted to institutions associated with Sekou H. Dukuly, the man who today serves as Managing Director of Liberia's National Port Authority.

Dukuly has not been convicted of Medicaid fraud. Neither has any court determined that he bears personal responsibility for the deaths or maltreatment investigated at facilities associated with Golden Touch Health Care. Those distinctions are important, and they must be respected.

But Liberia would make a serious mistake if it concluded that criminal guilt is therefore the only question worth asking.

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There is another question, perhaps even more important for the governance of our country: How thoroughly do we vet the people to whom we entrust public power?

Minnesota authorities did not need a criminal conviction to determine that vulnerable residents required protection. Regulators examined conditions, assessed risks and acted. Residents were removed. Licenses were revoked. Facilities were shut down.

Liberia, meanwhile, continues to entrust Dukuly with the management of one of its most strategically important public institutions.

That contrast should cause us to examine not only Dukuly, but the system through which people are selected, vetted and ultimately appointed to senior positions in the Liberian government.

Liberia already has an important instrument that should assist in that process: the asset-declaration regime applicable to public officials. The purpose of declaring assets, liabilities and financial interests should extend beyond determining whether an official entered government poor and left inexplicably rich. Properly used, such disclosures can tell the State something equally important before trouble arises what private interests, business relationships, financial exposures and potential conflicts an official brings into public service.

That brings us directly back to Dukuly.

We do not know whether Dukuly filed the required asset declaration upon assuming office, or precisely what he disclosed if he did. We therefore make no allegation that he concealed Golden Touch Health Care or any other business interest.

But that uncertainty itself points to the problem.

If Dukuly declared his ownership or financial stake in Golden Touch and other Minnesota businesses, then the Government of Liberia potentially possessed information that could have allowed it to understand the extent of those interests and vet him accordingly.

Did anyone do so?

According to reporting by APM Reports and MPR News, Dukuly co-founded Golden Touch Health Care in 2016 and has been associated with numerous group homes in Minnesota. More significantly, he reportedly identified himself to Minnesota authorities in 2025 as the licensed assisted-living director responsible for the day-to-day operations of three Golden Touch facilities.

That should immediately raise questions from a Liberian governance perspective.

If the Managing Director of the National Port Authority was simultaneously representing himself to Minnesota regulators as responsible for the day-to-day operation of assisted-living facilities thousands of miles away, did the Liberian government know?

If it knew, did anybody consider whether those responsibilities presented a conflict, distraction or reputational risk?

And if his interests in Golden Touch were contained in an asset declaration, did anyone responsible for vetting his appointment examine those interests beyond merely confirming that a declaration had been filed?

These are not accusations of criminal conduct. They are basic questions of due diligence.

There is nothing inherently wrong with a successful businessperson entering public service. Liberia should, in fact, want competent people with private-sector experience serving their country. But public service creates obligations that private business does not. Where substantial outside interests exist, the government must understand them, assess potential conflicts and determine whether they create financial, managerial or reputational risks for the State.

That is why asset declarations cannot be treated as decorations of good governance.

Too often in Liberia, the discussion begins and ends with whether officials have filed them. Filing becomes the achievement. Officials submit forms, institutions announce compliance rates, civil society demands publication, and everyone moves on.

But what happens after the form is submitted?

Who verifies what is declared? Who examines the companies in which an official holds significant interests? Who checks outstanding liabilities, regulatory problems or litigation where appropriate? Who determines whether outside business responsibilities conflict with the demands of public office? And who alerts the appointing authority when something in an official's financial or business profile presents a serious risk?

The Dukuly controversy demonstrates why these questions matter.

The businesses at issue reportedly received tens of millions of dollars in Minnesota state payments over the years. Golden Touch itself reportedly received millions. There have been maltreatment investigations, regulatory findings, a reported tax lien, questions surrounding management and now the extraordinary closure of three facilities.

Some of these matters may ultimately be resolved in Dukuly's favor. Allegations of Medicaid fraud remain allegations. Findings may be challenged or appealed. Due process must run its course.

But political-risk assessment cannot begin only after prosecutors file charges.

A person can be completely free of criminal conviction and still carry business, regulatory, financial or reputational exposure that a responsible government should know about before placing that person in charge of a major public institution.

That is what proper vetting is supposed to discover.

And this is where President Joseph Boakai's administration must answer a broader question.

What exactly does Liberia mean when it says someone has been "vetted" for public office?

Is the government merely checking academic credentials, citizenship, criminal records and political suitability? Or does vetting senior officials include examining substantial business interests, directorships, regulatory histories and other exposures that could eventually affect the integrity or reputation of the government?

The NPA is not an insignificant government agency. Liberia's ports sit at the heart of international trade, shipping, customs activity, investment and national revenue. Its Managing Director occupies a position requiring enormous public confidence.

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The Minnesota revelations therefore warrant more than silence from the Executive Mansion.

The government should establish whether Dukuly complied with his asset-declaration obligations, what relevant business interests were disclosed, and whether those disclosures were properly reviewed during the appointment and vetting process. That can be done without declaring him guilty of anything.

Dukuly, too, owes the Liberian public a fuller explanation of his continuing ownership, financial and managerial relationship with Golden Touch and related businesses, particularly given the seriousness of the regulatory action now taken in Minnesota.

But this editorial is ultimately about more than one man.

Liberia has spent decades building anti-corruption institutions, codes of conduct, financial disclosure requirements and vetting procedures. Those mechanisms mean little if they become exercises in paperwork rather than instruments for protecting the Republic.

Asset declarations should help us detect unexplained wealth. But they should also help us understand who our officials are financially, where their interests lie, what obligations they carry and what risks may follow them into government.

The time to discover those risks is not after a scandal crosses the Atlantic.

It is before we hand someone public power.

The question Minnesota has inadvertently placed before Liberia, therefore, is not simply whether Sekou Dukuly has committed a crime.

It is whether our government truly knows the people it appoints to govern us.