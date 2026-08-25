Nigeria: How We Built 109,000-Seat the Ark Without Special Offerings - - Oyedepo

The Living Faith Church founder says the massive auditorium has 109,000 seats, 126 escalators, 29 elevators and 20 chillers.

Living Faith Church Worldwide founder, David Oyedepo, has disclosed that the church built The Ark, its massive auditorium at Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State, without resorting to special offerings or financial appeals to its members.

Mr Oyedepo disclosed this in a viral video on Tuesday, extracted from his sermon at the fifth-day Impartation Service of the 2026 Annual Youth Alive Convention (AYAC2026), held at Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, on Saturday.

He said the megachurch auditorium, whose foundation was laid and construction began in 2021, has a seating capacity of 109,000 and features 126 escalators, among other modern facilities.

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The 71-year-old described the project as a global wonder.

He said: "Unlimited breakthrough power of love. What you have going on now, called the ark, is a global amazement without any stress. There are 109,000 seats, not benches. There are 20 chillers. One chiller can power a 5,000-bed hotel. There are 20 of them to service the central air conditioners. There are 126 escalators and 29 elevators.

"Without any stress. Now, ask Faith Tabernacle, when was the last offering raised for the ark? Not even mentioning the Sunday offering. Are there any offerings for the ark? We take offerings for people in need. What do they call them? Kingdom Care, where we serve at least 2,000 people every week. That's what we do. Yet, nothing to be paid. Nothing on the ground will be paid tomorrow. All paid off. They are just fixing."

Power of love

Furthermore, Mr Oyedepo said the project progressed without the congregation having to offer constant prayers or make repeated appeals for funds.

The Nigerian pastor described the development as proof that believers could attain breakthroughs without unnecessary struggles.

He further declared that believers would experience stress-free breakthroughs and urged them to embrace love as a key driver of lasting progress.

"Unlimited breakthrough power of love. Now, ask the Residents Pastor when the last prayer point on the ark in church was. Never. Oh God, remember, ark. Now, ask God, when was the last time this short man prayed on the ark? And I say, oh God, you told me, don't forget. Your breakthroughs from henceforth shall be stress-free. So, all this God raised me, it's not a prayer. That's chanting. Nothing lifts like love.

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"Love is the greatest lifter of the believer. Just stay in love, it will keep changing your level. You'll never be stagnant in your life again. I'm sure the devil is breathing very hard. Well, please note that the most authentic proof of love is our delightsome obedience to whatever the world commands. The most authentic proof of love", he said.

Mr Oyedepo last made headlines after telling members of his congregation to give his phone number to kidnappers if they were ever abducted.

He also said church members possessed the same spiritual authority as he did, but needed to recognise and activate it.

The Presiding Bishop of Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State, recalled an incident involving the kidnapping of a female member of the church.