South Africa: Swimming SA Bosses Suspended Over Fake Document Claims

President Alan Fritz and CEO Shaun Adriaanse have been provisionally suspended over possible World Aquatics Integrity Code violations.

They are banned from holding aquatics positions or attending related events while the provisional suspensions remain in place.

Swimming South Africa president Alan Fritz and CEO Shaun Adriaanse have been provisionally suspended over possible integrity code violations.

The Aquatics Integrity Unit announced the suspensions on Monday.

It said the action relates to "potential violations" of the World Aquatics Integrity Code.

These include possible abuse of power and the alleged provision of false information and fake documents.

The allegations have not yet resulted in a final finding.

While suspended, Fritz and Adriaanse may not hold positions at Swimming South Africa, Africa Aquatics, World Aquatics or any other recognised body.

They are also banned from taking part in or attending aquatics-related activities, events, meetings or competitions in any capacity.

The AIU is an independent unit within World Aquatics, the global governing body for aquatic sports.