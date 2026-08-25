Uganda: Rukoki Hospital Maternity Ward Struggles As More Than 600 Mothers Deliver Each Month

Rukoki General Hospital in Kasese District is struggling to cope with a surge in maternity cases, with more than 600 mothers delivering at the facility every month despite the ward having space for only about 20 mothers.

The hospital administrator, Dan Mbahimba, said the facility handles at least 20 deliveries on an average day, putting enormous pressure on the limited maternity space.

"We are delivering at least 20 mothers every day," Mbahimba said.

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The congestion is made worse by mothers whose medical conditions require them to remain in hospital for several days after delivery.

Mbahimba said the prolonged admissions mean beds remain occupied even as new mothers arrive, leaving some women with nowhere to rest.

"Some mothers have complications and have to remain admitted for a longer period. This means that when new mothers come, the beds are still occupied," he said.

As a result, some newly delivered mothers are forced to rest on the floor as health workers struggle to accommodate the growing number of patients.

The situation was expected to improve after construction of a new maternity ward started at the hospital in 2024 at a cost of Shs1.2 billion.

However, the project, being implemented by the UPDF Engineering Brigade, has stalled for about a year, leaving the hospital dependent on the already overstretched maternity ward.

Mbahimba said completing the new facility would ease the pressure and provide mothers with better conditions.

"Once this new maternity ward is completed, it will help us a lot because it will accommodate about 100 mothers," he said.

The proposed ward would increase the hospital's maternity capacity from about 20 mothers to approximately 100, allowing it to accommodate more patients at a time.

Kasese District LCV Chairperson Eriphazi Muhindi said the district leadership has been pushing for the stalled works to resume, noting that it had been informed that government had already released funds for the project.

"We are reliably informed that government had already given the money. We sat as district leadership and presented our case, and both the commissioner and the honourable member of parliament promised to follow it up," Muhindi said.

Muhindi said the district has also written to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health to draw attention to the stalled project and the urgent need for its completion.

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The district leadership says resuming construction would help address the growing pressure on Rukoki Hospital's maternity services and improve conditions for mothers and newborns.

Until then, the hospital continues to receive far more maternity patients than its existing ward was designed to accommodate, with health workers having to manage daily deliveries in severely constrained space.