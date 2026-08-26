South Africa: Matlala's Ties to Tenderpreneur Opens New Tembisa Hospital Procurement Trail

Organised crime-accused Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala's ties to Hangwani Morgan Maumela have come under scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission, while Matlala also appeared to be a conduit for payments between Maumela and the late alleged 'Big Five' boss Jothan Msibi.

During his second consecutive day of testimony before the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday, 25 August, a new layer emerged in Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's evidence as his longstanding business relationship with tender tycoon Hangwani Morgan Maumela came under scrutiny, potentially opening a link between their medical equipment dealings and the wider Tembisa Hospital procurement scandal.

Matlala has moved beyond simply acknowledging that he knew Maumela, describing a joint medical-equipment business dating back to around 2018/19, when the two pooled money to pursue a Gauteng Department of Health request for quotations (RFQs) for medical equipment and shared profits.

The evidence comes as Matlala continues to invoke his constitutional privilege against self-incrimination on questions linked to ongoing investigations.

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On Monday, the commission began testing the limits of that claim, pressing Matlala to explain how answering specific questions could incriminate him rather than allowing him to rely on a blanket refusal.

MADLANGA COMMISSION Questions mount over Matlala's reluctance to discuss relationship with Sibiya August 24, 2026 Matlala's evidence about Maumela carries particular weight because of Maumela's central role in alleged corruption at Tembisa Hospital, where the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has uncovered more than R2-billion in irregular payments.

The Tembisa investigation...