South Africa: Ramaphosa Talks Reform As Gnu Partners, Opposition Parties Press On ANC Municipal Failures

With the 4 November local government elections some 70 days away, President Cyril Ramaphosa defended both his administration's measures to improve municipal governance and the national water action plan to deal with water shortages and sewage spills.

In response to a sweetheart question from the ANC on local government, President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking during Tuesday's virtual presidential question time, foreshadowed "far-reaching reforms" to rebuild trust and inclusive economic growth for municipalities as the review of the local government white paper - this document sets out government's policy - is close to completion.

DA parliamentary leader George Michalakis seemed to get under Ramaphosa's skin.

"Why did you allow your party, the ANC, to govern municipalities in such a way [that] we got this in the first place?" the DA MP asked after listing ANC-led municipalities' water delivery failures, such as 65% water losses in eThekwini to sewage spills.

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"The honourable member is making a long political speech on a matter that is so important, and completely ignores the measures and interventions that government is making, particularly national government," Ramaphosa replied, segueing into one of his key themes - partnerships.

"Rather than pontificate, rather than stand with a measure of piousness on pulpits and platforms, requires the involvement of all so that we can solve the problem. We find great cooperation also at local level among people who belong to other political parties... I would rather have him say:...