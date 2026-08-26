South Africa: Ramaphosa Vows Action Against Perpetrators of Xenophobic Violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa pledges action against those who attack migrants, outlines diplomatic engagement with African leaders and calls for continental dialogue on migration and its root causes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the assurance that the perpetrators of violence against foreign nationals will be arrested and charged. He has also insisted that South Africa has not been snubbed or isolated by other African leaders because of the recent xenophobic violence.

He was replying in Parliament on Tuesday to questions from EFF leader Julius Malema, who asked why these perpetrators had not been arrested and prosecuted when, "We know who the instigators and the perpetrators of this violence are. They have a face.

"In certain instances, we have seen perpetrators unleashing their violence against African immigrants in the presence of the police. And yet not one of these perpetrators is arrested.

"This gives an impression that this violence is, in fact, state-sanctioned violence against African nationals," the EFF leader said. "This hardens the attitude of our sister nations in the continent, because to them and to many of us, these are not isolated actions of vigilante groups, but rather actions aided by the state."

Malema added that two of the perpetrators had even gone to meet Ramaphosa - apparently referring to the meeting the President had in June with Insizwa Nobunsizwa leaders Ngizwe Mchunu and Nkosikhona...