South Africa: Gayton Mckenzie Lashes Out At Safa and Demands R30m Repayment

A heated parliamentary session saw Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie demand a R30m refund from Safa, as evasive officials faced scrutiny over VAR delays, administrative errors and coaching salaries.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie clashed with the South African Football Association (Safa) on Tuesday, demanding answers - and a R30-million refund - during a heated parliamentary committee hearing.

Fresh off Bafana Bafana's historic run to the 2026 Fifa World Cup knockout stages, Safa officials appeared before the Sport, Arts and Culture Portfolio Committee to debrief Parliament on the team's tournament performance and pre-World Cup administrative hurdles.

Safa was also called to account for the failed rollout of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology. McKenzie reiterated his demand that Safa return R30-million in state funding after missing the deadline to implement VAR ahead of the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

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Conspicuous by his absence from the meeting was Safa's president, Danny Jordaan.

McKenzie mauls Safa

At the recent South African Sports Awards, McKenzie slammed Safa for failing to implement VAR ahead of the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) season, revealing he had formally requested the return of R30-million in departmental funding.

While PSL leadership oversees the top two tiers of South African professional soccer, the league remains dependent on Safa to supply match officials.

At the portfolio meeting, McKenzie reiterated his assertion that Safa should repay the money....