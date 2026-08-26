Zimbabwe: Military Broadcaster's Property to Go Under the Hammer As It Fails to Settle Salary Debt

26 August 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

MOVABLE property belonging to Nkululeko Rusununguko TV (NRTV) is set to go under the hammer on Wednesday as employees attempt to recover money owed to them by the military broadcaster.

The auction of NRTV's property comes after the High Court granted an order for a seizure due to its failure to pay salaries owed to its employees, which is in excess of US$200 000.

70 employees approached the Labour Court, where an arbitrator, Patience Kavuru found that the company had defaulted on paying wages to its 70 employees, ordering the military broadcaster to settle US$278,479.88 debt.

However, NRTV, which is owned by Nkululeko Rusununguko Holdings, a company in which the Zimbabwe National Army has vast interests in, did not take heed of the order.

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Consequently, the employees sought relief from the High Court, which granted the seizure of the company's property.

According to an auction notice flighted by KM Auctions (Pvt) Ltd KM of seizure and gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com, motor vehicles with a combined value of US$76,000 have been put up for sale.

Office property such as refrigerators, printers and television sets have also been included.

This is the latest episode in the mismanagement of the entity by NRTV leadership, which has squandered millions of dollars on inflated television content.

The majority of workers have since jumped ship but continue to seek payment of their dues from NRT.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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