Angola: Government Sets New Toll Rates for National Roads

Luanda — The official new tariff regime for border and non-border Toll Payment Posts in Angola, on the National Road Network, will range between 250 kwanzas and 85,000 kwanzas (USD 1= Kz 911).

The measure is set out in Presidential Decree no. 147/26, which aims to secure a direct source of revenue dedicated to the upkeep and maintenance of high-traffic road infrastructure in the country.

The Road and Emergency Works Fund has been designated as the entity responsible for collecting these amounts from motor vehicle drivers.

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According to the legislation, which entered into force on August 18, 2026, the amounts charged are subject to periodic updates based on changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), calculated by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Price table for non-border posts

These posts are located within the national territory, with prices set for Class A1, which corresponds to motorcycles up to 125 cubic centimetres, paying 250 kwanzas; Class A (motorcycles over 125 cc) at 500 kwanzas; and Class B (vehicles/trailers from 750 kg to 3,500 kg) at 1,500 kwanzas.

Class C1 vehicles (vehicles/trailers from 3,500 kg to 16,000 kg) are charged 4,500 kwanzas, and Class C vehicles (vehicles/trailers over 16,000 kg) have a set rate of 7,000 kwanzas.

Price table for border posts

For toll posts located in border areas, the tariffs reflect the impact of international traffic and increased wear and tear on the roads. They are also charged by vehicle class: Class A1 (motorcycles up to 125 cc) pays 2,500 kwanzas, and Class A (motorcycles over 125 cc) is charged 3,000 kwanzas.

Meanwhile, Class B (vehicles/trailers from 750 kg to 3,500 kg) has a set rate of 15,000 kwanzas; Class C1 (vehicles/trailers from 3,500 kg to 16,000 kg) is set at 43,000 kwanzas; and Class C (vehicles/trailers over 16,000 kg) has a tariff fixed at 85,000 kwanzas.

According to the document, the entry into force of Presidential Decree no. 147/26 formally revokes Executive Decree no. 24/87 of June 6, Presidential Decree no. 111/16 of May 27, and the price table of the National Toll and Weighing Plan annexed to Decree no. 267/19.

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