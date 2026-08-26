Ethiopia Urges Stronger Brics Tourism Cooperation

25 August 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Mohamed Duale

Addis Ababa (Horndiplomat) — Ethiopia has called for stronger cooperation among BRICS countries in tourism, positioning the sector as a strategic driver of economic growth, sustainable development and closer people-to-people ties.

"Ethiopia encourages stronger BRICS cooperation to boost tourism, support economic growth, advance sustainable development, and strengthen people-to-people links," the Ethiopian Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.

During the BRICS Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Jaipur, India, the Ethiopian delegation showcased the country's cultural heritage and natural attractions while advocating greater collaboration in sustainable tourism, digital innovation, artificial intelligence and skills development.

The delegation proposed establishing a BRICS Travel Mart and a Tourism Centre of Excellence to support joint tourism products, investment, research and capacity-building among member countries, according to the embassy.

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The embassy said Ethiopia also "underscored Ethiopian Airlines' role in connecting Africa with BRICS partner countries" and highlighted Addis Ababa's potential to become an international hub for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, commonly known as MICE tourism.

Ethiopia expressed its readiness to work with other BRICS members to turn tourism cooperation into concrete initiatives, investment opportunities and stronger links among their peoples.

The East African country joined BRICS in January 2024 as the grouping expanded beyond its original members -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horndiplomat Desk)

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