Somalia: Somaliland Announces 2025-2026 National Exam Results

Burao — Somaliland's Ministry of Education and Science on Tuesday announced the results of the 2025-2026 national certificate examinations for Grade 8 intermediate and fourth-year secondary school students.

Minister of Education and Science Prof. Ismail Duale Yusuf officially announced the results at a ceremony held at the National Examinations Office for the eastern regions in Burao, the capital of Togdheer region.

According to figures announced by the ministry, 26,116 students sat for the Grade 8 intermediate examination, of whom 25,806 passed.

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At the secondary school level, 16,051 students sat for the national examination, with only 27 students failing, according to figures released during the announcement.

"The results announced today reflect the efforts of our students, teachers, parents and education officials across Somaliland, and I congratulate all the students who successfully passed their national examinations," Prof. Ismail Duale Yusuf said.

The ministry announced the results for both intermediate and secondary school students during the ceremony, marking the completion of the national examination process for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The event was attended by the ministers of Education, Transport and Road Development, and Local Government, as well as the Deputy Minister of Education, the Mayor of Burao, ministry directors, regional education officials, the chairman and deputy chairman of the National Examinations Office and other invited guests.

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) congratulated students who passed the Grade 8 intermediate and fourth-year secondary school national certificate examinations and praised parents, teachers, the Ministry of Education and the National Examinations Office for their role in preparing, administering and releasing the examination results.

"Today's success is not the end of your educational journey, but the beginning of a new chapter that requires hard work, confidence, creativity and high ambition," the president said, wishing the students a successful future in which they use their knowledge to serve Somaliland and its people.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horndiplomat Desk)