Kenya: Gachagua Rejects Opposition Zoning, Says Elections Are Won At the Ballot

Nairobi — The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) has ruled out any electoral zoning arrangements with its opposition allies, insisting it will field candidates in every elective seat across the country ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a political event in Nairobi, DCP leaders said the party welcomes competition from other opposition parties but will not surrender seats through negotiated political deals.

"I am a person who believes in multiparty democracy, and I want all parties to compete because this will help increase voter turnout in the presidential election."

"I want to say that we do not want this issue of zoning. Every party should field a candidate wherever it feels it has popularity. As DCP, we are popular across the Republic of Kenya, and we will have candidates everywhere," Gachagua stated.

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The party maintained that while opposition parties may unite behind a single presidential candidate, other elective positions should remain open for competitive elections.

DCP said it enjoys growing popularity across the country and is confident of securing seats in Nairobi and other regions.

"We want to compete at the ballot. Burning vehicles is foolishness and childish behaviour. Planning to attack leaders is foolishness and childish behaviour."

"And I would like to ask the Jubilee leadership to take action against this Member of Parliament from Nakuru Town West. Otherwise, DCP will send him home early in the morning because he has brought foolishness, chaos and violence. We want to compete at the ballot," the DCP Leader.