South Africa: Macpherson Impressed With the Cape Flats Aquifer Model

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson says the Cape Flats Aquifer Recharge Project is an innovation he wants other municipalities to replicate.

The Minister said this while on a site visit to the project on the sidelines of the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa (SIDSSA) 2026.

"It's groundbreaking what they are doing here and very impressive, and it's about focusing budgets on infrastructure," he said.

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The project was commissioned in response to the Cape Town water crisis.

The water treatment plant located in the Cape Flats recharges the aquifer through a series of four linear filtration buildings.

According to Infrastructure South Africa, the Cape Flats Aquifer Recharge Project is a Strategic Integrated Project (SIP) 19 Water and Sanitation project supported by ISA as part of its mandate to coordinate, plan and support the implementation of priority infrastructure projects.

"Aligned with national water security objectives, the project contributes to the development of resilient water infrastructure that supports sustainable urban growth, economic development and an improved quality of life for residents of the City of Cape Town. By strengthening the sustainable use and recharge of the Cape Flats Aquifer, the project contributes to the region's long-term water security and resilience," ISA said.

Macpherson said the City of Cape Town is on track to complete the project on time, and next will be maintenance.

"What they are looking at is an outsourced model which will then bring an operator to maintain this facility, which is innovative," he said.

"I certainly support what the City of Cape Town is doing, working with the private sector to deliver services to the people that when they open their taps they will have clean and reliable water," he said.

Macpherson expressed concern over municipalities returning monies to Treasury, saying the money should have been used for service delivery.

"We need to get our metros moving in terms of infrastructure delivery and infrastructure maintenance, and we need to get the right people on the job," he said.

The Cape Flats Aquifer Recharge Plant, designed by SALT Architects for the City of Cape Town, has received the Architizer A+ Award Jury Prize in the Factories and Warehouses category.

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The award recognises architecture that transforms technical and industrial buildings into meaningful contributors to the public realm.

Macpherson is attending the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa 2026 in Cape Town.

The SIDSSA 2026 programme has been designed to facilitate meaningful dialogue, strengthen partnerships and create opportunities for collaboration among leaders shaping the future of infrastructure development