Somalia: Puntland President Deni Visits Mudug, Announces Peace Conference in Garowe

Dhinawda, Mudug — Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni has arrived in Dhinawda in Somalia's Mudug region, where he was warmly received by local residents during a visit focused on peace, social cohesion and living conditions.

Deni thanked the community for its reception, saying his visit was part of Puntland government's efforts to assess the humanitarian and social situation and strengthen peace and reconciliation among communities in Towfiiq district and Dhinawda.

During the visit, Deni announced plans to hold a peace conference, or "gogol nabadeed", in Puntland's capital Garowe, saying he would personally attend the gathering.

The meeting is intended to strengthen peace, coexistence and social ties between communities in Towfiiq and Dhinawda, according to the Puntland presidency.

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The announcement comes amid efforts by Puntland authorities to promote dialogue and ease tensions among communities in the Mudug region, which has historically faced disputes linked to land, resources and local political divisions.

Deni also addressed the effects of climate change in Dhinawda, particularly the spread of sand that has covered parts of the settlement.

During his visit, the Puntland president inspected neighbourhoods affected by encroaching sand and said his administration was prepared to respond to the problem.

He also pledged that the Puntland government would work to address broader social-service needs in the area, although he did not provide details on the scale or timing of planned interventions.

The visit forms part of Deni's wider outreach to communities in Puntland, with the administration seeking to strengthen relations between local populations and the regional government.

Mudug, a strategically important region in central Somalia, has faced recurring security and social challenges, while drought, flooding and other climate-related pressures have compounded difficulties for communities dependent on livestock and other rural livelihoods.

Deni's call for a peace gathering in Garowe is expected to provide a platform for local leaders and communities to discuss outstanding disputes and ways of improving cooperation.

The Puntland government has increasingly highlighted local reconciliation and community engagement as key elements of its efforts to maintain stability and improve governance across the semi-autonomous region.

Deni's visit to Dhinawda is expected to be followed by further consultations with residents and local officials as Puntland authorities assess security, environmental and development priorities in the area.