Somalia: The United Nations Has Concluded Its Justice and Prison Support Program in Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — The United Nations mission in Somalia has concluded its justice and corrections support programme, as part of a plan to strengthen national ownership and gradually transfer institution-building responsibilities to the Somali government.

This step follows the framework established by UN Security Council Resolution 2753, with responsibilities previously associated with justice and corrections support being transferred to Somalia's own judicial and correctional institutions.

The completion of this programme reflects a strategic shift towards reinforcing national ownership, as federal government institutions increasingly assume control over judicial administration, prison management, and legal reform.

For over a decade, international technical teams have supported the rebuilding of Somalia's justice system, which had been severely devastated by decades of civil conflict. The United Nations, working with agencies such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), has provided training, institutional capacity building, judicial training, and advice on legal system reform.

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Key achievements of this partnership included strengthening justice-sector coordination between the federal government and regional states, introducing international prison management standards--including the Nelson Mandela Rules and assessing prison infrastructure to address overcrowding and sanitary conditions in the facilities.

The conclusion of operational support marks the beginning of a new transition phase, as long-term programs continue to be implemented by relevant UN agencies and Somali government ministries. As outlined in the transition plan, primary responsibility for prison administration, prisoner rehabilitation, and legal aid services is largely shifting to the Ministry of Justice and the Somali government's correctional institutions.

Although direct operational support from the United Nations has concluded, cooperation and institutional development projects are expected to continue, with technical and financial support provided to strengthen justice and correctional institutions. Human rights advocates and legal experts view this transition as a significant step toward building national institutions, yet also as a major test for the Somali government.

Despite progress made in regulating judicial procedures and establishing alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, challenges remain regarding resource allocation, the modernization of prison facilities, and access to justice services particularly for vulnerable communities.

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Consequently, continued progress in Somalia's justice system will depend heavily on sustained government funding, effective judicial oversight, and the upholding of fundamental human rights standards.