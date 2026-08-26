Somalia: Somaliland Urges Cyprus and Greece to Reconsider Their Stance On Recognition.

Hargeisa — Somaliland has called on Cyprus and Greece to review their position regarding its bid for international recognition, following a telephone conversation between the new Speaker of the Somali House of the People, Abdiqadir Mohamed Nur, and the speaker of the Turkish-backed administration of Northern Cyprus.

This development sparked a diplomatic dispute, given that Somalia officially supports the unity and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus. For its part, Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that Mogadishu's stance on Cyprus remains unchanged, affirming its continued support for international law and United Nations resolutions concerning the Cyprus issue.

Somaliland, which declared its secession from Somalia in 1991 but has yet to secure international recognition, stated its support for Cyprus and Greece while expressing concern over what it described as the deepening strategic relationship between Somalia and Turkey.

Hargeisa also argued that international recognition could open up new opportunities for Somaliland in the areas of diplomacy, trade, and security cooperation. This new tension arises at a time when Somalia and Turkey are strengthening their strategic partnership, which spans the sectors of defense, security, infrastructure, and development.

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Turkey also plays a prominent role in Somalia's security affairs, with the cooperation between the two nations having become vital to the politics and security of the Horn of Africa. For decades, Somaliland has made international recognition a top priority of its foreign policy. Israel recognized Somaliland in December 2025, although no other governments have formally joined in that recognition.

The dispute stemming from the relationship between Somalia and Northern Cyprus illustrates the interconnectedness of sovereignty, recognition, and strategic cooperation, and how these factors impact diplomatic relations involving Somalia, Somaliland, Turkey, Cyprus, and Greece, as well as the politics of the Horn of Africa more broadly.