Namibia: Government Workers Get Early Knock-Off

Government employees have been authorised to knock off at 13h00 on Tuesday as the country prepares to commemorate Heroes Day on Wednesday.

The Office of the Prime Minister, through the Cabinet secretariat, announced that the early release applies to all staff members, except those providing emergency and critical services.

In a circular dated 25 August, secretary to Cabinet Emilia Mkusa says prime minister Elijah Ngurare had authorised the arrangement.

"The directive applies to executive directors, accounting officers, officials in the National Assembly and National Council, the deputy auditor general, chief electoral and referenda officer, the director of the Namibia Central Intelligence Service and chief regional officers of regional councils," the document says.

The early knock-off time is intended to allow public servants to prepare for the Heroes Day commemoration.