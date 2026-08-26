South Africa: Infrastructure Investment Key to Economic Growth, Regional Intergration - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says infrastructure investment is central to South Africa's economic growth, job creation and regional integration.

Addressing the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa (SIDSSA) 2026, President Ramaphosa said infrastructure is fundamental to integrating the Southern African region and the African continent.

"We need roads, bridges, rail lines, ports, power lines, data cables and gas pipelines that cross our region and continent," President Ramaphosa said.

He said these networks must link mines to factories, farms to markets, gas fields to industrial plants, wind farms to homes and businesses, mobile phones to data centres, and businesses to customers.

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"It is for this reason that South Africa has placed infrastructure investment at the centre of our drive for inclusive growth and job creation," President Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said the country's ability to grow the economy depends on reliable energy, sufficient water, efficient ports and railways, functioning roads, digital connectivity, and cities and towns that work.

"Infrastructure affects the daily lives of South Africans. It determines whether a household has clean water, whether a community has functioning sanitation, whether a learner has a safe and suitable school, whether a commuter can travel safely and affordably, and whether a business can rely on the basic services it needs to operate.

"When we embarked on the infrastructure investment drive, we were clear that South Africa needed to fundamentally change the way infrastructure is planned, prepared, financed and delivered. We recognised that our infrastructure system was too fragmented," the President said.

President Ramaphosa said South Africa has strengthened coordination through the Infrastructure Development Act and the work of Infrastructure South Africa in preparing and advancing the country's strategic infrastructure pipeline.

"We expect Infrastructure South Africa to ensure that the country's infrastructure pipeline is progressing, that projects are properly prepared, that funding is secured, and that procurement takes place when it is supposed to.

"South Africa's level of investment remains far below what is required to achieve faster and more sustained economic growth," the President said.

He said the estimated capital value of the portfolio of Strategic Integrated Projects has grown from approximately R340 billion in 2020 to more than R1.67 trillion today.

"There are 195 public- and private-led infrastructure projects across priority sectors in the current portfolio. Over the last several years, 32 projects with an estimated value of approximately R48 billion have been completed. At present, 55 projects with an estimated value of more than R407 billion are in construction," the President said.

President Ramaphosa said the country must convert plans into prepared projects, prepared projects into investment, investment into construction, and construction into infrastructure that supports economic activity and improves people's lives.

"One of the most important lessons we have learned is that South Africa does not suffer from a shortage of infrastructure proposals. Our constraint is that too many of these projects are not adequately prepared.

"The role of Infrastructure South Africa is vital to this. Drawing its mandate from the Infrastructure Development Act, Infrastructure SA plays a critical role in coordinating and facilitating Strategic Integrated Projects across government," President Ramaphosa said.

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The President said that through Infrastructure South Africa's R600 million project preparation facility, 26 projects have received, or are receiving, project development support.

"This kind of support is particularly important as we shift our focus towards municipal infrastructure delivery. Municipal infrastructure is not only where the effectiveness of the state is most directly tested; it is also the foundation of inclusive economic growth," the President said.

The SIDSSA 2026 programme has been designed to facilitate meaningful dialogue, strengthen partnerships and create opportunities for collaboration among leaders shaping the future of infrastructure development.

More than 1 000 guests, including delegates from neighbouring countries, are attending the summit, which ends today.