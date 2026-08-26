South Africa: All Four Accused Now Named in Boxer Zolani Tete's Murder

Four men, including alleged mastermind Uzuzole Goqwana, have appeared in court over the murder of boxer Zolani Tete.

Two of the accused have abandoned their bail applications, while Goqwana and a fourth man return to court on 1 September for theirs.

All four men accused of murdering boxing champion Zolani Tete have now appeared in court, the National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed, welcoming what it called swift progress in the investigation.

Police have named alleged hitmen Siphesihle Kolisa, 28, and Athandwa Gangala, 27, alleged middleman Sinebongo Qase, 28, and alleged mastermind Uzuzole Goqwana, 22. Goqwana made his first court appearance on Monday, 24 August.

Tete was fatally shot at NU17, Mdantsane, on 21 August. Goqwana was arrested the following Saturday, in what police described as a significant breakthrough. Kolisa and Gangala were arrested a day later in Scenery Park, KuGompo City, where police recovered firearms and ammunition; they appeared in the KuGompo Magistrates' Court on charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. Qase was arrested on Monday, becoming the fourth person charged in the case.

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The state alleges the murder was premeditated, meaning the matter falls under Schedule 6 of the Criminal Procedure Act, and says it will vigorously oppose bail given the seriousness of the charges.

Kolisa and Gangala have since abandoned their bail applications. Goqwana and Qase are due back at the Mdantsane Magistrates' Court on 1 September for their formal bail application.

Tete, 38, died at the scene. His girlfriend, who was with him at the time, was wounded in the attack; the attempted murder charge relates to her.