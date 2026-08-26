Angola Looks to Namibia for Beef Imports, Quality Cattle

Huíla Province in Angola is exploring the possibility of importing cattle from Namibia to enhance its livestock industry and meet the rising demand for high-quality beef.

The initiative was highlighted during Expo Huíla 2026, which officially opened on 19 August and saw exhibitors, government officials, farmers, and investors from various countries all coming together to showcase agricultural products, livestock, and opportunities for trade and investment.

Provincial governor of Huíla, Nuno Bernabé Mahapi Dala, shared Angola's interest in sourcing cattle from Namibia, citing Namibia's strong reputation for quality livestock and advanced cattle breeding practices.

He noted that this move aligns with Angola's broader objectives to increase local meat production, improve cattle herd quality, and bolster food security.

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"We want to buy cattle from Namibia, that is why businesses, farmers, government officials, and investors from both countries have come together.

Huíla, with a population of over five million people, has a large market for agricultural and livestock products. We are looking to expand our livestock production to meet the growing demand for beef and to create opportunities for cooperation and trade with Namibia," said Dala.

The demand for beef within Huíla is particularly evident in its vibrant restaurant sector. Maria Joaquim, a local restaurant owner, highlighted the challenges in sourcing quality beef locally.

"Beef is not always easy to find, and when we get good-quality beef, it is usually expensive. Pork is much easier to source. A reliable supply of Namibian beef could give restaurants access to better-quality meat and a wider selection for customers," she stated.

Namibia's Ambassador to Angola, Leonard Iipumbu, explained that Namibia's participation in Expo Huíla 2026 was driven by a desire to foster genuine business opportunities rather than merely showcase products.

"We are here to inform Angola about investment opportunities in Namibia, and to learn about potential areas where Namibia can invest in Angola," Iipumbu said.

He added that the expo's business forum facilitated discussions among governors from Namibia's five northern regions and their Angolan counterparts to identify specific trade and investment prospects.

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Sacky Kathindi, Namibia's Oshikoto governor and head of the Namibian delegation, underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral relations through economic cooperation.

"Namibia and Angola have a lot in common. Together, we can fight for economic emancipation. A country that cannot feed itself, cannot make proper decisions. Angola has plenty of water and produces most goods locally. We need to learn from Angola's practices instead of relying on imports," Kathindi underscored.

He also emphasized that agriculture and food security remain central to Namibia's current administration, which advocates for increasing domestic production capacities.

Similarly, Omusati Governor Immanuel Shikongo expressed interest in formalizing cooperation with Angolan provinces, particularly Cunene, Huíla, and Namibe, through Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs).

"We wish to strengthen cooperation between Omusati and these provinces, especially in agriculture draft MoUs are expected to be prepared within three months, with signing anticipated within six months," he said.

As Huíla explores these new avenues for beef imports and agricultural cooperation, both nations appear poised to deepen their economic ties, with mutual benefits in food security, trade, and regional development.

Namibia already has an established beef export industry. According to the Livestock and Livestock Products Board of Namibia (LLPBN), the country exported approximately 10.9 million kilogrammes of beef between January and October 2025, primarily to the European Union, Norway, and regional markets.

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