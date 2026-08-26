Rwanda: Six Killed After Soil Mining Pit Collapses in Musanze

Six women were killed after an excavation pit collapsed while they were digging for soil used in brickmaking in Musanze District.

The accident occurred in Gataraga Sector in the morning of Tuesday, August 25.

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CIP Ignace Ngirabakunzi, the police spokesperson for Northern Province, told The New Times that four of the victims died at the scene, while the other two died after being taken to Ruhengeri Hospital.

He said the excavation was being carried out illegally.

"The workers did not have the necessary skills for extracting soil. They might have dug into the side of the pit, creating a slope that eventually collapsed on them," he said.

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Local residents and security organs removed the soil to rescue the victims.

The owner of the pit was arrested following the incident and is being held at the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) station in Busogo Sector.

Ngirabakunzi called for an end to illegal excavation activities, warning that they expose workers to a higher risk of accidents.

"Those who want to invest in extraction and quarrying should obtain the required licences to operate legally. They should also provide workers with protective equipment and ensure they have health insurance so that the activities are carried out safely," he said.