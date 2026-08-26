Somalia Hosts Business Forum to Expand Trade and Investment Ties With China

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama on Tuesday officially opened the Somalia-China Business Networking Forum in Mogadishu, as the government seeks to attract Chinese investment and strengthen trade ties between the two countries.

The forum was organised by Somalia's Ministry of Commerce and Industry and brought together federal government ministers, the ambassadors of Somalia and China, representatives of the Somali Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the China-Africa Chamber of Commerce, as well as business leaders and investors from both countries.

Jama urged Chinese companies and investors to take advantage of investment opportunities in Somalia, highlighting sectors including infrastructure, manufacturing, fisheries, agriculture, energy, transport and logistics.

He said stronger commercial cooperation between Somalia and China should go beyond trade and investment to create jobs, increase domestic production and contribute to broader economic development.

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The forum provides a platform for Somali and Chinese businesses to explore potential partnerships, investment opportunities and areas of cooperation, as Somalia seeks to expand its private sector and attract foreign capital.

Somali officials have increasingly highlighted investment and private-sector development as important elements of efforts to rebuild the country's economy after decades of conflict and instability.

The government has also sought to strengthen economic ties with international partners and encourage foreign companies to invest in infrastructure and productive sectors.

China has long been involved in infrastructure and development projects across Africa, and Somali officials have sought to attract Chinese expertise and capital to support economic development.

The forum comes as Somalia seeks to improve its business environment and expand domestic production in sectors that could generate employment and reduce reliance on imports.

Participants are expected to discuss opportunities for cooperation between Somali and Chinese companies, including investment in infrastructure, agriculture, fisheries, energy and logistics.

The Somali government said greater cooperation with Chinese businesses could help unlock the country's economic potential while creating opportunities for local companies and workers.

The event also underscores the growing importance of private-sector diplomacy in Somalia's relations with China, with business forums providing opportunities for investors and companies to establish direct commercial links.

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Jama said Somalia was open to partnerships that could contribute to sustainable economic growth and strengthen the country's productive capacity.

Officials hope the forum will lead to concrete investment agreements and long-term partnerships between Somali and Chinese businesses.

For Somalia, attracting foreign investment remains a key priority as the government works to rebuild infrastructure, expand employment opportunities and develop sectors capable of supporting sustained economic growth.