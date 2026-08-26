Uganda: Security Tightened As 137 Schools Arrive for National Primary Schools Ball Games in Mubende

Preparations for the National Primary Schools Ball Games and Special Needs Education (SNE) Championship are in high gear in Mubende Municipality, with 137 schools from across the country arriving to participate in the 13-day competition.

The championship is scheduled to run until September 4, 2026, bringing together pupils, teachers, technical teams and officials for competitions in various sporting disciplines.

Participating teams have been accommodated at seven venues within Mubende Municipality, including Kasenyi Secondary School, St Mary's Primary School, Comprehensive Secondary School, Infant Primary School, St Peter's Technical School, Tiger Secondary School and Kasumba.

With a large number of visitors expected in the municipality throughout the championship, security agencies have stepped up deployments to ensure the safety of participants, officials and the general public.

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According to Wamala Region Police Spokesperson SSP Lameck Kigozi, police, the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and other security agencies have been deployed before, during and after the games.

"Security has been deployed to ensure that the championship takes place in a safe and peaceful environment. We are working with the organisers and other stakeholders to protect all participants and officials," Kigozi said.

Security authorities have urged participating schools and technical teams to remain vigilant and cooperate with organisers throughout their stay in Mubende.

Teachers and team managers have also been asked to maintain close supervision of pupils and ensure that their movements are properly monitored.

"We appeal to teachers and technical teams to take responsibility for the pupils under their care. They should know where their pupils are at all times and report any suspicious activity immediately," Kigozi added.

Authorities have further advised participants to minimise unnecessary movements within Mubende town and follow instructions issued by tournament organisers and team managers.

The schools being used to accommodate visiting teams have also been designated as restricted areas for members of the public to enhance the safety and security of participants.

Security agencies have urged participants to promptly report any suspected criminal activity rather than attempting to handle such matters on their own.

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The championship is expected to provide an opportunity for young athletes, including learners with special educational needs, to showcase their sporting abilities while promoting inclusion, teamwork and talent development.

Police have wished all participating schools, technical teams and officials a safe and successful stay in Mubende as the championship continues through September 4, 2026.