Zambians Call for Freedom and a Watchdog Role for the Media

Most citizens say information about government budgets and contracts should be accessible to the public.

Key findings

Three-quarters (76%) of Zambians say the media should "constantly investigate and report on government mistakes and corruption." Only 20% believe that "too much reporting on negative events only harms the country."

A clear majority (65%) of respondents insist on media freedom, though 33% endorse a government right to prevent the publication of material it disapproves of.

Seven in 10 citizens (71%) say the country's media is "somewhat free" or "completely free" to report and comment on the news without government interference, up from 49% in 2020.

More than six in 10 Zambians (62%) think the public and the media should have access to government information, while 29% say such information should be for use by government officials only.

o Strong majorities say that information about local government budgets (84%) and government bids and contracts (82%) should be accessible to the public.

Radio is the most popular source of news in Zambia: About six in 10 respondents (59%) listen to it "every day" or "a few times a week." Television and socia

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Zambia's media environment has experienced notable gains since the country's change of government in 2021. Under the previous administration, the media faced significant political interference, including the closure of independent media outlets and pressure on journalists (Amnesty International, 2016). Since 2021, such interference has generally decreased, allowing the media to operate more freely. The reinstatement of Prime TV's broadcasting licence, the February 2022 High Court ruling that the closure of the Post newspaper was illegal, and improved safety for journalists are among developments that indicate a more open media environment (Reporters Without Borders, 2026).

Several reforms have been implemented. These include a repeal of the offence of criminally defaming the president and a new access-to-information act adopted in 2024 (National Assembly of Zambia, 2022, 2024; Government of Zambia, 2025). These reforms strengthen citizens' and journalists' ability to obtain information held by public institutions and enhance government accountability. They are reflected in Zambia's improved international standing: The 2026 World Press Freedom Index ranks Zambia 77th out of 180 countries, up from 115th in 2021(Reporters Without Borders, 2026).

Even so, the cancellation of the RightsCon 2026 summit on human rights in the digital age demonstrates that concerns about freedom of expression and civic space remain (Amnesty International, 2026a). Independent media operations are limited by harassment and arbitrary detention of journalists and new legal restrictions on online media operations (Freedom House, 2025; Human Rights Watch, 2025). Critics say the Cyber Security Act and the Cyber Crimes Act, introduced in 2025, jeopardise Zambians' civil liberties and digital rights. The Cyber Security Act establishes a new body that has the power to intercept communications without any judicial oversight or transparency mechanisms. The U.S. Embassy in Lusaka warned that the laws provide for widespread powers of surveillance (Masara, 2025). According to activists, the two laws are vaguely worded and could be used to curtail online speech. And with few checks on how individuals' data may be used, personal privacy is threatened (Wanyma, 2025). These factors all contribute to growing self-censorship among media practitioners.

In June 2025, the Media Self-Regulation Council of Zambia (MSCZ) was launched as an industry-led body to promote press freedom, drive professional standards, and enhance accountability in media. The public can report ethical breaches of journalism to the MSCZ, which it commits to investigate with impartiality (Media Institute of Southern Africa Zambia, 2025).

The run-up to Zambia's hotly contested presidential election in August (Buyoya, & Rukanga, 2026) was marked by concerns about attacks on journalists and political interference in editorial decision making. Activists have called on the new administration to ensure that press freedom is consistently protected (Amnesty International, 2026b; Media Institute of Southern Africa Zambia, 2026).

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Findings from the most recent Afrobarometer survey show that most Zambians say the media should act as a watchdog over the government, constantly investigating and reporting on government mistakes and corruption.

A large majority of citizens reject the notion that the government should be able to prevent publications it disapproves of. Seven in 10 respondents think Zambia's media is at least "somewhat free."

Most citizens say the public and the media should have access to information held by public authorities, such as budgets and contracts.

Radio is the most popular news source in Zambia, with a majority tuning in at least a few times a week.

Edward Chibwili Edward Chibwili is the national investigator for Zambia.